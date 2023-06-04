The search for an abducted Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer has ended in heartbreak for his family after his body was found in Inanda, Durban, on Saturday afternoon.
Clanlall Dwarika, 61, also known as Shan, was allegedly abducted near Maynard Road in Sea Cow Lake in Durban last Sunday.
CCTV footage captured in the area emerged two days later and showed three men allegedly confronting Dwarika before forcing him into the rear seat of his vehicle.
Late on Saturday police said two men, arrested in connection with Dwarika's abduction, were charged with murder after his body was found in a bush near Mafuya Road in Inanda.
"The victim, who was last seen on May 28, was reported missing and later on charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered following police investigations," said police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.
"Further intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects and on Saturday, a team of investigators followed investigative leads to Inanda where his slain body was found
"A search for at least two more suspects who are believed to have also been involved in his kidnapping and subsequent murder is ongoing."
Private security company Reaction Unit put out an alert for information about Dwarika's whereabouts after his family reported him missing. Spokesperson Prem Balram said the suspects, two who were traced to an informal settlement in Springfield, allegedly used Dwarika's ATM card to buy alcohol.
Following Dwarika's kidnapping MUT's acting vice-chancellor Prof Marcus Ramogale appealed for information about the incident. He said the university, including students, staff, and stakeholders, were "shocked and saddened" by the incident.
Ramogale said Dwarika had been a long-serving staff member and had been with the institution for over 26 years.
Body of abducted MUT lecturer found after arrest of two suspects
Image: Reaction Unit SA
