Brits dominee facing sex crime charges “created ‘Jesus Revolution’ WhatsApp group” for teens while on trial

Dominee Adriaan Swart has apparently used an alias to create a WhatsApp group for young people — in the middle of his trial on charges of sexual abuse of minors.

The WhatsApp group, “Jesus Revolution”, was widely promoted by a Facebook profile in the name of Johannes du Plessis — an online alias Swart has previously used to advertise the Jack Russell terriers he breeds.

The group is intended for people between 15 and 28 who “want to grow in their faith”.

Swart, 48, remains in his post as dominee of the Afrikaans Protestant Church (APK) in Sanddrift, a small farming community near Brits in North West.

The WhatsApp group was created in the days before the Sunday Times reported on his trial last Sunday, which began in April in the Pretoria high court. He faces charges arising from allegations of sexual assault of two boys who say they were 14 when, years apart, the abuse began. The charges include attempted rape and compelling the boys to appear in child pornography.

His wife, Lizette, 51, is also on trial, charged with failing to report the abuse once it was disclosed to her. She remains in her job as headmistress of Laerskool Sanddrift, a primary school situated next to the church. Both complainants in the case met her husband while she was their teacher.

Both Swarts have pleaded not guilty and are out on bail.