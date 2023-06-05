South Africa

Memorial service honouring Eusebius McKaiser to take place on Tuesday

05 June 2023 - 10:58
The late broadcaster and author Eusebius Mckaiser.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

A memorial service will be held for the late broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser on Tuesday, a week after his sudden death.

McKaiser died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the political analyst and TimesLIVE columnist from fans, celebrities and friends.

The memorial will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am at The Empire Venue in Parktown. 

The service honouring McKaiser's life will also be live-streamed on the TimesLIVE YouTube channel.

TimesLIVE

