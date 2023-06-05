A memorial service will be held for the late broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser on Tuesday, a week after his sudden death.
McKaiser died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the political analyst and TimesLIVE columnist from fans, celebrities and friends.
The memorial will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am at The Empire Venue in Parktown.
The service honouring McKaiser's life will also be live-streamed on the TimesLIVE YouTube channel.
TimesLIVE
Memorial service honouring Eusebius McKaiser to take place on Tuesday
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
