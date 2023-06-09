South Africa

Electoral Commission warns of job scams

09 June 2023 - 16:08 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The Electoral Commission has warned job seekers of false online employment adverts.
Image: Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has warned job seekers of false online employment adverts before the 2024 national elections.

The commission said fraudsters were using online job advertisement websites in the name of the organisation to obtain personal information from unsuspecting job hunters.   

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said while the commission was hiring for the elections, job advertisements on sites other than the commission's were fake.    

“The Electoral Commission only advertises its job opportunities on its official social media channels — Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter and on its recruitment portal on the official website www.elections.org.za,” said Mamabolo.   

The fake job adverts were also shared on WhatsApp and other social platforms with links to websites resembling the IEC's website.

“Any post, message or website that asks you to fill in your personal details as part of an application process or directs you to any other website is a potential phishing site. We appeal to job seekers to protect themselves by applying for our jobs on our website only.”

Image: Screenshot

Mamabolo said the IEC was taking legal action against anyone involved in tricking people. The commission has urged the public to verify job adverts.

“If you’re unsure whether a job advertisement is legitimate, please contact us on one of our social media pages or email info@elections.org.za,” Mamabolo said.

