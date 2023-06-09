South Africa

SIU to investigate Free State premier's office

09 June 2023 - 15:53
The probe will also look into payments made in respect of student accommodation, including the causes of such maladministration and related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is to investigate allegations of maladministration at the office of the premier in the Free State. 

The SIU’s investigation will also focus on the office’s annual report for the 2017/2018 financial year concerning the approval, allocation or payment of bursaries, including travel, accommodation and stipends.

“The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between January 1 2018 and June 9 2023, the date of the publication of the proclamation or before January 1 2018 and after the date of the proclamation relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

It will also investigate irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the office or any other person or entity relating to the matters that fall within the investigation.

TimesLIVE

