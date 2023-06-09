National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is updating the nation on the service's operations to combat crime.
"General Masemola will provide feedback on #OperationShanela, the organisation's weekly high-density operations taking place throughout the country," the police service said on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | National police commissioner briefs the nation
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is updating the nation on the service's operations to combat crime.
"General Masemola will provide feedback on #OperationShanela, the organisation's weekly high-density operations taking place throughout the country," the police service said on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Fall on your sword': Police union calls for national commissioner's head over crime stats
‘We're not safe with Bheki Cele at the helm’ — Outrage over latest crime stats
POLL | Crime stats: Is SA becoming ‘a gangster state’?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos