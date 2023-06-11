South Africa

Eastern Cape community helped police foil armed robbery of business

11 June 2023 - 10:49
A tip-off from an Eastern Cape community lead to arrest of an alleged armed robber. Stock pic
A tip-off from an Eastern Cape community lead to arrest of an alleged armed robber. Stock pic
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A tip-off from members of an Eastern Cape community helped police foil an armed robbery of a small town business.

Police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said a 48-year-old man, who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ten rounds of live ammunition, was arrested in the Elliotdale CBD on Friday.

“Valuable information shared by the community members resulted in the police preventing an armed robbery that was going to occur in a business place in Elliotdale. 

“Police quickly responded to information and approached the suspect as he was described to them.

“Upon searching him and the vehicle they recovered a firearm and a magazine with ten live ammunition in the vehicle.

“The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

He will appear in court on Monday.

The community was praised by police for helping foil the crime.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Eastern Cape manhunt for eight fugitives who shot dead five men on N2

"The three bodyguards who were escorting the driver of the Mercedes-Benz were disarmed by the suspects, who also took their cellphones,” Kinana said.
News
22 hours ago

Police arrest 'kidnapping mastermind' and associates in Cape Town

An alleged kidnapping kingpin and seven of his alleged associates were arrested in Cape Town by the Western Cape police kidnapping task team.
News
2 days ago

Three armed robbers killed in high-speed chase with police

Three suspected armed robbers were shot dead during a high-speed chase with the police in Westville, Durban, on Friday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death South Africa
  2. Couple can't visit ill mother in UK because of residency wrangle in SA News
  3. Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol news
  4. Smart meter load management pilot launched — here's the areas that will get it ... South Africa
  5. Severe weather alerts issued as cold fronts make landfall South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant