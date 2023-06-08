The woman, a South African of German descent, was kidnapped outside their family business, a prominent sausage factory in Parow Industria, which supplies German sausages to delis and wholesalers, on Friday.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned at NY 99 in Gugulethu.
The eight men face charges including kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and theft.
The matter was postponed until next Thursday for bail information.
“The task team comprising Hawks, provincial organised crime detectives, crime intelligence, special task force members, hostage negotiators, Cape Town city officials and provincial crime scene managers worked tirelessly to ensure the suspects were arrested,” said Hani.
TimesLIVE Investigations, which has been researching Khayelitsha kidnapping for ransom syndicates for months thanks to grant funding from the Henry Nxumalo Foundation, has established that Mki is alleged to be one of the masterminds behind kidnappings for ransom by local groups in Cape Town.
Police arrest 'kidnapping mastermind' and associates in Cape Town
An alleged kidnapping kingpin and seven of his alleged associates were arrested in Cape Town by the Western Cape police kidnapping task team.
The arrest of Sivuyile “Lolo” Mki, the alleged mastermind behind kidnappings of several foreigners, on Thursday is considered a major breakthrough in halting kidnappings by an interconnected web of criminals operating mainly from Khayelitsha.
The Hawks announced that Mki, along with Yamkela Gedeni, Mandisi Mzikayise Zweni, Athenkosi France Nyathi, Lwandile Mngazana, Lwazi Landzela, Siyabulela Madini and Zolile Sombo, appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court on Thursday morning.
They were arrested in Mfuleni on Tuesday after police followed up on information related to the kidnapping of a Welgemoed woman.
Unlike the 'mega-syndicates' which have kingpins in Mozambique and whose target demographic has been wealthy Muslim businessmen of Indian descent, the local groups have started targeting smaller foreign shop owners and, increasingly, South Africans.
Mki, who is linked to the taxi industry and is believed to be a taxi owner, is allegedly also linked to Xolani Jiyose, a fellow taxi owner who was also arrested in December for the violent kidnapping of two Thai businessmen from Mowbray. One of the men who was kidnapped died of injuries sustained while he was being held hostage.
Both Mki and Jiyose have histories of violent crime and are believed to have started their criminal careers conducting armed robberies.
The arrests bring to about 36 the number of people arrested by the Western Cape kidnapping task team since its establishment in October last year.
