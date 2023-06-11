South Africa

WATCH | Powerful tremor rocks Gauteng

11 June 2023 - 08:03

A powerful tremor shook large parts of Gauteng during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Residents in several areas took to social media platforms to express their shock and fear about the seismic activity, around 5.0 in magnitude.

It is understood that it happened around 2:38am.United States Geological Survey tweeted that a "notable earthquake" had been detected about 6km south east of Alberton.

One resident posted on Twitter: "The whole of Gauteng is still wide awake. And all the hadedas too. That was one hell of an earth tremor! Phew!"

Another said: "People in Johannesburg experienced an earth tremor big enough to wake them and question their sanity."

Johannesburg in Your Pocket said it is "already thinking of writing a guide to what to do in Joburg when you get woken by a tremor at 2:40?"

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake

"Jiki-jiki 'Due to the earthquake, stage 8 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until further notice,'" joked one user.
News
3 hours ago

Turkey's key tourism sector slow to recover after huge earthquake

After months of hosting displaced survivors of Turkey's massive earthquake in his Antalya hotels, Hakan Saatcioglu hopes his rooms will soon be ...
News
1 month ago

Syrian woman rescued quake victims, won over those who told her to stay home

Syrian civil defence volunteer Salam Mahmoud had only one thought when she saw the collapsed buildings after the devastating earthquake that struck ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death South Africa
  2. Couple can't visit ill mother in UK because of residency wrangle in SA News
  3. Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol news
  4. Smart meter load management pilot launched — here's the areas that will get it ... South Africa
  5. Severe weather alerts issued as cold fronts make landfall South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant