WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake

South Africans flooded social media in reaction to an earthquake that hit parts of Gauteng on Sunday morning.
The quake hit at around 10km below the surface and 16km south east of Johannesburg.
According to the Council for Geoscience, the quake measured around 4.4 on the Richter scale.
"The epicenter was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometers outside East Rand Proprietarty Mine, in the East Rand of Johannesburg".
There were reports of structural damage in eastern Gauteng, with social media users on the West rand also saying they felt the quake.
A 3.1 tremor hit Brakpan, Springs and Boksburg on the East Rand in August last year.
Many terrified residents took to social media to share how their windows rattled, their doors slammed or things fell off the shelf.
Others joked it would be used as an excuse to ramp up load-shedding or start a government “investigation”.
Here's a glimpse into their reactions:
