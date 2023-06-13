Mkhwebane claimed Joemat-Pettersson negotiated with her husband David Skosana over an alleged bribe and Skosana recorded the conversations. One of the two physical meetings they had was at OR Tambo airport where Joemat-Petterson can be heard seemingly liaising on behalf of Dyantyi and Majodina.
The three ANC MPs are accused of trying to solicit a R600,000 bribe to make the inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office “go away”, which would be equally shared between them. Mkhwebane referred to this as “the biggest corruption scandal.
LISTEN | ‘Biggest corruption scandal’: Mkhwebane releases much-anticipated audio recordings
Image: Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released audio recording evidence allegedly implicating section 194 committee chair Richard Dyantyi, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and late cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
