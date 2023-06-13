LISTEN | ‘ANC has gone off the rails’: Niehaus on Magashule's expulsion

The ANC’s expulsion of former secretary-general Ace Magashule on Monday is an indication the party has “gone off the rails”, says Carl Niehaus, former spokesperson for the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association and expelled ANC member.
He says Magashule's expulsion is a witch hunt and indicative of what happens to those whose views don't align with those of party president Cyril Ramaphosa.
“This is a further indication that the ANC has gone totally off the rails. It no longer tolerates any progressive thought and progressive stances. The main reason Ace Magashule has been expelled is because of his support for radical economic transformation and the criticisms he had expressed against President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Niehaus.
Image: Luba Lesolle
The party confirmed on Monday that its national disciplinary committee met to deliberate on charges against Magashule, and found him guilty of contravening ANC rules and the party's constitution.
Magashule was placed on suspension in 2021 after he refused to abide by the party's instructions to step aside while he was criminally charged, and when he failed to apologise for attempting to suspend Ramaphosa.
Magashule is to hold a press conference next week on the ANC's decision to expel him.
