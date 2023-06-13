South Africa

Ninth suspect in Thabo Bester escape case appears in court

13 June 2023 - 13:54
A ninth suspect arrested in connection with the escape of Thabo Bester from prison appeared briefly in court on Tuesday. File photo.
A ninth suspect arrested in connection with the escape of Thabo Bester from prison appeared briefly in court on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ninth suspect arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's prison escape made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo, 31, appeared in court without a lawyer.

He was formally joined as an accused in the case in which Bester's girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni and five individuals who worked at the Mangaung correctional centre are charged.

The group is accused of having played a role in Bester's brazen escape from prison in May last year. 

Asked whether he will appoint his own attorney or use legal aid, Moyo told magistrate Motlholo Khabisi he still needs to consult with his family. 

His case has been postponed to June 20, when he will appear with the other accused, and possibly apply for bail.

The state prosecutor asked for a postponement to allow the state to verify his information for the bail application.

Moyo was arrested on Sunday in Johannesburg. He is facing charges of aiding and abetting a convict, fraud, violation of a corpse and harbouring an escaped convict. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case

Police have made another arrest in the Thabo Bester prison escape saga.
News
1 day ago

I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was 'swindled' by Thabo Bester

Celebrity doctor Dr Mmereka "Pashy" Ntshani alleges she was swindled out of millions by Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana to work with US media ...
News
8 hours ago

Mystery surrounds suicide of top cop in Thabo Bester case

Moments after judgment was handed down in Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s application to have her deportation from Tanzania declared illegal, Brig Jackson ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Ninth suspect appears before court in Thabo Bester escape saga South Africa

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News
  3. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa
  4. Mystery surrounds suicide of top cop in Thabo Bester case News
  5. Durban residents, minibus taxi drivers at war over parking News

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video