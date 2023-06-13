Security guards at a community health centre in Cape Town are in shock after being robbed by criminals posing as patients early on Tuesday.
Guards at the Gugulethu community health centre were hoodwinked into letting a wheelchair-bound “patient” and “care giver” inside and then threatened at gunpoint, according to the provincial department of health and wellness.
“Two people, one in a wheelchair and the other pushing him, gained access to the premises by impersonating patients seeking healthcare,” said the department.
“As soon as security guards opened the gate, they pulled out their guns and held them up. Two more robbers then entered the premises. The four criminals then proceeded to rob the security guards.
“Soon afterwards they left and thankfully did not reach the trauma unit, where the staff and patients were. No-one was hurt physically. However, the trauma such actions leave on the victims is long-lasting. Everyone at the facility has been offered counselling and will continue to be supported in their emotional recovery.”
The department condemned “any form of crime, even more so when criminals prowl on sick and frail”.
Wheelchair 'patient' whips out gun, robs security guards at clinic
'As soon as security guards opened the gate, they pulled out their guns'
Image: Supplied
Security guards at a community health centre in Cape Town are in shock after being robbed by criminals posing as patients early on Tuesday.
Guards at the Gugulethu community health centre were hoodwinked into letting a wheelchair-bound “patient” and “care giver” inside and then threatened at gunpoint, according to the provincial department of health and wellness.
“Two people, one in a wheelchair and the other pushing him, gained access to the premises by impersonating patients seeking healthcare,” said the department.
“As soon as security guards opened the gate, they pulled out their guns and held them up. Two more robbers then entered the premises. The four criminals then proceeded to rob the security guards.
“Soon afterwards they left and thankfully did not reach the trauma unit, where the staff and patients were. No-one was hurt physically. However, the trauma such actions leave on the victims is long-lasting. Everyone at the facility has been offered counselling and will continue to be supported in their emotional recovery.”
The department condemned “any form of crime, even more so when criminals prowl on sick and frail”.
Break-in blow for Animal Anti-Cruelty League
“A health facility is a place of healing where those in need of medical care go. This should not, in any society, be seen as an easy target for criminals. This attack was clearly a pre-planned attack on vulnerable parts in the community.
“They are a danger to society and should be prosecuted by the justice system. The department has handed over the CCTV footage to the SA Police Service, which we hope will lead to the speedy arrest of these criminals. The department invests heavily in its security annually to enable access to safe and dignified health services.”
Provincial health and wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “I condemn this incident in the strongest terms. Our health facilities are essential assets to our communities where residents can seek proper healthcare in a safe environment. These actions not only undermine our facilities' ability to function, but also place our staff and patients' lives in danger.
“I hope that the SAPS prioritise this case and ensure that the perpetrators face the full consequences of the law.”
Mbombo urged the community to help keep health facilities safe. “While we do as much as we can to keep our staff and clients safe, we also need our communities to raise the alarm if they become aware of threats,” she said.
“We all have the right to health service, and we need to work together in protecting this service that is there for you. These incidents have far-reaching implications as it means that traumatised staff are unable to go back to work before they are fully recovered emotionally, which in turn means there might be fewer healthcare workers who can attend to the sick.
“Should you become aware of any possible criminal threat to your health service, please inform the local SAPS or the facility manager immediately. The health service is there for you, let us work together in protecting it for everyone.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Extortion mafia' hampers R60m in Cape Town transport projects
Three police constables wounded as mall robbers open fire in Nyanga
Two off-duty police sergeants shot dead 30 minutes apart in Khayelitsha
Primary health care is the front door to public health
We can’t even get past the security gate at clinics, say Joburg’s homeless
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos