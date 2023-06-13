'Extortion mafia' hampers R60m in Cape Town transport projects

At least seven transport projects worth about R60m are being “hamstrung or halted” due to threats, intimidation and murder by extortion syndicates in Cape Town.
“Unfortunately, the brazen attempts from these mafia-style extortionists are only intensifying. They are holding to ransom the city and our contractors ... at the expense of service delivery,” the city’s MMC for urban mobility Rob Quintas said on Tuesday.
“It is completely and utterly unconscionable.”
Quintas described the extortion syndicates as sophisticated, but added that authorities would not bow to their demands.
“We naturally have targets for our capital expenditure and it is disappointing to be forcibly prevented from meeting those targets, but we do not negotiate with extortionists and there is simply no rand value for human life,” he said.
Affected projects include:
