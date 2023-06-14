Police adamant Nomzamo Tavern suspects could still go to court

South Africa

The police made this statement after the state withdrew murder charges against the six suspects on Monday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says they have noted the NPA decision.
Gauteng police are adamant that criminal charges against the six accused linked to the Nomzamo Tavern shooting are solid and would bring the suspects to court again.

This is after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday withdrew criminal charges against them in the shooting incident where 16 people were killed in Orlando East, Soweto, on July 14 last year.   

Addressing the media after the release of Gauteng crime stats for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said police were confident they arrested the right suspects. 

“We have noted what the NPA has said and we will ensure that whatever deficiencies and the gaps they have identified, we will close, and go back to court,” he said.  

He assured residents of Nomzamo that the deaths of the 16 people were not in vain. “Somebody is going to account and one of those are the very same people whom we brought before the court,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sowetan reported that a lead police investigator into the mass shooting was gunned down earlier this year in what appears to be a hit that preceded the collapse of the case against the six accused. 

According to the publication, Det-Sgt Gavin Ndlovu was shot outside his neighbour’s home in Protea Glen Ext 35, in March. The publication reported that he was allegedly gunned down by a person known to him, while his daughter and neighbour were injured.  

Deputy provincial commissioner: crime detection, Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo said after the court proceedings on Monday, the investigating officers were tasked with informing the families of victims that police would still bring the suspects back to court.

“Next week we are having a meeting with the director of public prosecutions and the prosecutor dealing with the case, so that we can try to find a way forward to sort out and finalise this matter,” he said.

On Monday, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA decided to withdraw criminal charges against all accused after a thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets.  

“The NPA concluded that there are no prospects of a successful prosecution, as requests for further investigation were not complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives or witnesses subsequently losing their lives.”

However, she said the state will continue with prosecution against Lepolesa Moshoeshoe on attempted murder charges in a Doornkop docket registered in September 2021 and Thembinkosi Kiviet on a murder charge registered with Orlando police in April last year. 

