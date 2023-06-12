South Africa

Fifteen patrons wounded in Soshanguve tavern shooting

Police investigating a case of 15 counts of attempted murder

12 June 2023 - 13:00
Gauteng police are searching for a suspect who shot and injured patrons at a Soshanguve tavern on Sunday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

The police in Tshwane have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and injured 15 patrons at a tavern in Soshanguve on Sunday night. 

According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, police were called to a shooting incident and upon arrival at the scene several people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the local clinic and hospital.

“According to information at hand, the unknown suspect entered the tavern while patrons were consuming liquor and without saying anything started shooting randomly.

“The motive is unknown at this stage and the suspect is not yet arrested. A case with 15 counts of attempted murder is opened for further investigations,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police are requesting anyone with information that can assist their investigation to contact the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or report anonymous tip-offs on the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two killed, six wounded in shooting at Limpopo tavern

Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Malamulele, Limpopo, on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Witness says Enyobeni manager was at the tavern on evening of tragedy

The manager of the infamous Enyobeni tavern watched as young patrons fell down and some died in June last year, a state witness told the East London ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eastern Cape manhunt for eight fugitives who shot dead five men on N2

"The three bodyguards who were escorting the driver of the Mercedes-Benz were disarmed by the suspects, who also took their cellphones,” Kinana said.
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Government needs to pull the trigger on gun violence

Experts believe the proliferation of illegal guns is the fault of a failing criminal justice system
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago
