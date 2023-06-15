He was rearrested by the Emanguzi cross-border operation task team deployed to clamp down on cross-border crimes, including vehicle theft, on May 9.
KZN cross-border vehicle smuggling kingpin jailed for 55 years
A cross-border vehicle smuggling kingpin who terrorised communities in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been convicted and sentenced in the Ingwavuma regional court to 55 years' imprisonment for numerous crimes.
Vusi Amos Zulu Malwane, 44, was sentenced to:
For more than a decade, Malwane led a syndicate behind a spate of motor vehicle hijackings in Emanguzi and surrounding areas. He smuggled the vehicles into neighbouring Mozambique.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Malwane escaped from custody in 2014.
