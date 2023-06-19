South Africa

Buy children books instead of toys, Motshekga tells parents amid concerns over reading

19 June 2023 - 11:46
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has advised parents to buy children books instead of toys after concerns that eight out of 10 grade 4 pupils cannot read for comprehension.

Motshekga, who was briefing media this weekend on various education-related issues, including reading literacy, said “it takes a village” for children to read for understanding.

“We have to recognise that learning doesn’t start at grade R, it starts at zero,” she said.

“There are steps the department can do but it’s also what parents can do. All of us as villagers must identify our role in ensuring our children are ready for school and sustain what they are being taught.

“While as a department we play a very important role in supporting early learning skills and teaching children how to read, the entire ecosystem must be involved.”

Department 'hard at work' to ensure children can read with understanding

Despite a dismal performance in an international assessment on reading, the department of basic education says it is hard at work to ensure children ...
News
18 hours ago

Motshekga said parents should consider buying children books instead of toys and sweets.

“We can buy children sweets and cakes, they will enjoy them for the moment. We can buy them toys, they are likely to outgrow them or they even break. But if you buy them books, you are giving them a life.

“For their birthdays, buy them books. Don't buy them toys only. The festival season is coming so if you buy them sweets, also make sure that you buy them a book. That's the advice we are giving to parents,” she said.

In May, the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) revealed that 81% of grade 4 pupils in South Africa can’t read for meaning.

The data was collected during the Covid-19 pandemic assessing 400,000 students across 57 countries. The department said due to the pandemic, only 43 countries managed to collect data on schedule.

South Africa is among three African countries that participate in Pirls. The country tested grades 4 and 6 from August to December 2021, in all 11 languages.

TimesLIVE

