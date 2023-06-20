Two retired SAPS generals and one serving general have been charged with corruption, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says.
The trio were members of a selection panel responsible for the interview and recommendation of candidates for posts advertised in 2016, according to Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.
“They are alleged to have agreed to tamper with the scoresheets which resulted in a different candidate being appointed, thus prejudicing the deserving candidate.”
The generals are due to appear in the Tshwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Three police generals accused of tampering with job interview scores
Image: Gareth Wilson
Two retired SAPS generals and one serving general have been charged with corruption, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says.
The trio were members of a selection panel responsible for the interview and recommendation of candidates for posts advertised in 2016, according to Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.
“They are alleged to have agreed to tamper with the scoresheets which resulted in a different candidate being appointed, thus prejudicing the deserving candidate.”
The generals are due to appear in the Tshwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Gauteng EFF accuses Lesufi of using provincial job initiative for political gain
‘Human trafficking is real’: Dirco warns of international job scams as South Africans get stuck overseas
'Cops moonlighting as taxis bosses will be prosecuted': Western Cape police warn
SAPS to blame for banana farm’s R320m losses due to violent strike
Western Cape cops bust for 'keeping' abalone seized from suspects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos