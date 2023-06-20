South Africa

Three police generals accused of tampering with job interview scores

20 June 2023 - 06:50 By TimesLive
Two retired SAPS generals and one serving general have been charged with corruption, says Ipid. File photo.
Two retired SAPS generals and one serving general have been charged with corruption, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says.

The trio were members of a selection panel responsible for the interview and recommendation of candidates for posts advertised in 2016, according to Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.

“They are alleged to have agreed to tamper with the scoresheets which resulted in a different candidate being appointed, thus prejudicing the deserving candidate.”

The generals are due to appear in the Tshwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.

