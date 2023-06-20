Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the “African peace mission”, saying South Africa's non-aligned stance in the Ukraine-Russia war is correct.
Last week a group of African leaders travelled to Ukraine and Russia on an “African peace mission” to attempt to persuade Moscow and Kyiv to start talks about ending the conflict.
The mission comprised the leaders of South Africa, Zambia, the Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Senegal and Uganda, as representative of a continent that felt the “adverse economic impact of the conflict”.
Speaking on the sideline of his 81st birthday celebrations at the weekend, Mbeki said South Africa's position on the war was no different to previous positions taken by other African countries.
Mbeki said he believed African leaders listened to Russia and Ukraine to fully grasp the issues faced by the two countries.
“This African leadership that has gone Moscow and to Kyiv have said their first task is to listen,” he said.
I hope African leaders listened carefully: Mbeki on 'African peace mission'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Former president Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the “African peace mission”, saying South Africa's non-aligned stance in the Ukraine-Russia war is correct.
Last week a group of African leaders travelled to Ukraine and Russia on an “African peace mission” to attempt to persuade Moscow and Kyiv to start talks about ending the conflict.
The mission comprised the leaders of South Africa, Zambia, the Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Senegal and Uganda, as representative of a continent that felt the “adverse economic impact of the conflict”.
Speaking on the sideline of his 81st birthday celebrations at the weekend, Mbeki said South Africa's position on the war was no different to previous positions taken by other African countries.
Mbeki said he believed African leaders listened to Russia and Ukraine to fully grasp the issues faced by the two countries.
“This African leadership that has gone Moscow and to Kyiv have said their first task is to listen,” he said.
Russia reports fierce fighting as African peace mission leaves empty-handed
“I think it is important they should understand what the Russian Federation is saying and what Ukraine is saying to have a full grasp at the matters and issues at hand.
“I think it is only then that they will be able to elaborate on the suggestion from Africa as to what we, as Africans, think should be done to end the war and come out of the crisis.”
Mbeki said he hoped African leaders listened to what had been said, saying: “It is only after that it will be possible for us to say what needs to be done.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday and pleaded with him to end the war in Ukraine.
Sunday Times reported Putin welcomed the delegation but blamed the Ukrainian government for the confrontation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a day earlier said Russia was the offender and Russia should withdraw from Ukrainian territory.
The Presidency said: “Both presidents Zelensky and Putin agreed to further engagements after this initial visit.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Positive reception means peace proposal will be considered, says Ramaphosa
POLL | Do you think Putin will listen to Ramaphosa and end the war?
JUSTICE MALALA | SA is part of the problem and will only advocate Russian ‘peace’
DA wants answers on Ramaphosa's 'shambolic peacekeeping PR stunt'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos