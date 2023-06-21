'Delay tactic'? - Frustration grows after Thabo Bester changes his legal team

A change of legal team by convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has left some frustrated and concerned about delays to the case.
Bester is accused of escaping from the Mangaung maximum security prison last year.
The case was postponed in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday after his two legal representatives withdrew.
TimesLIVE reported advocate Jeremiah Pela and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou withdrew after talks with Bester.
“We request to bring an application for recusal on this matter. Myself and the instructing attorney, Mr Ndou, had a discussion with our client and we reached an amicable agreement that there won't be further instructions from today [Tuesday].
“So we do not have instructions to proceed with this matter and if the court is inclined, it is our humble request for the court to accept our [recusal],” he said.
The withdrawal of the legal team comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed Ndou and Pela had their own troubles with the law.
NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Ndou faced charges of attempted rape and assault. He was charged earlier this year and is out on R1,000 bail.
Pela is accused of offering to accept a benefit and attempted extortion in relation to a security tender at a TVET college in the Free State in 2017.
Shuping said Pela's case was also due to be heard in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.
Bester will now be represented by Kabelo Matee in his next appearance on August 8.
People on social media raised concerns the change will further delay court processes.
This is how people reacted on social media:
