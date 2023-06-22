South Africa

Eskom’s head of security placed on precautionary suspension

22 June 2023 - 18:53
General manager for Eskom security Karen Pillay is on precautionary suspension.
General manager for Eskom security Karen Pillay is on precautionary suspension.
Image: Alaister Russell

Eskom has confirmed that its head of security, Adv Karen Pillay has been placed on precautionary suspension to allow space for investigation on allegations levelled against her to continue unhindered.

According to News24 this is in connection with a R500m emergency security contract awarded to Fidelity Services to investigate coal theft in 2022.

“The accusation is that Eskom did not follow proper procurement processes. But Eskom said the contract was awarded in line with its procurement procedure and National Treasury directives for emergency procurement of services,” reads the article. 

Eskom, however, has quashed the claims, saying it’s been misquoted.

“Eskom has been once again being misquoted by City Press, that is, on reasons why Adv Pillay is being placed on precautionary suspension. However, Eskom confirms that Adv Karen Pillay is placed on precautionary suspension to allow space for the investigation on allegations levelled against her to continue unhindered. No further comments will be provided on this matter until the investigation is finalised,” the power utility said.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom forced to ‘micromanage’ sabotage cases

Prosecutors ‘unavailable’, magistrates ‘unwilling’ and suspects get ‘ridiculously’ low bail sums, says power utility’s general manager for security
News
6 months ago

Eskom's legal boss 'questioned' De Ruyter's immediate firing after TV interview

Govender told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday that issues De Ruyter addressed in the interview with Annika ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Two years at Tutuka were hell': former power station GM details threats to his life

'Theft, fraud, corruption and sabotage do exist at Tutuka — I've lived through it,' Sello Mametja, the former general manager of Tutuka power ...
Politics
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester's legal representatives pull out South Africa
  2. Woman loses her half of joint estate after 22 years of marriage in community of ... News
  3. SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him ... South Africa
  4. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  5. Western Cape farmers say floods are the ‘worst in at least 25 years’ News

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict