Eskom’s head of security placed on precautionary suspension

Eskom has confirmed that its head of security, Adv Karen Pillay has been placed on precautionary suspension to allow space for investigation on allegations levelled against her to continue unhindered.
According to News24 this is in connection with a R500m emergency security contract awarded to Fidelity Services to investigate coal theft in 2022.
“The accusation is that Eskom did not follow proper procurement processes. But Eskom said the contract was awarded in line with its procurement procedure and National Treasury directives for emergency procurement of services,” reads the article.
Eskom, however, has quashed the claims, saying it’s been misquoted.
“Eskom has been once again being misquoted by City Press, that is, on reasons why Adv Pillay is being placed on precautionary suspension. However, Eskom confirms that Adv Karen Pillay is placed on precautionary suspension to allow space for the investigation on allegations levelled against her to continue unhindered. No further comments will be provided on this matter until the investigation is finalised,” the power utility said.
