IN PICS | Pray for an end to violence and unemployment, Shembe church leader urges thousands of followers

Spiralling unemployment figures should also be addressed as they are often the drivers of unemployment.
“Government should open job opportunities so that people are not made not to idle. People who are without jobs often have a bad temperament as they are often angry. They also wield power,” said Shembe.
He also said the country should also pray for the looming national elections.
The prayer pulled together senior government leaders and politicians who included premier Nomusa Dube, sports arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa, economic development and environmental affairs minister Siboniso Duma, police minister Bheki Cele and eThekwini speaker Thabani Nyawose.
Although at the helm of the largest faction of the church, Mduduzi u “UNyazilwezulu” has often succumbed to a succession of legal battles.
In 2021 the constitutional court ruled that the charismatic leader was not the rightful leader of the church ending a battle which dated back to 2011 when leader Vimbeni Shembe died.
Charismatic leader of the eBuhleni faction of the Nazareth baptist church Mduduzi “uNyazilwezulu” Shembe has condemned the scourge of crime and violence in the country.
“Cars are bought on demand. You forcefully take someone's car which is worth well over R500,000 and then you sell it for R30,000. Some even die for their vehicle,” said Shembe.
He said the scourge was also fuelled by disrespect.
Shembe was addressing tens of thousands of devotees who descended to the Moses Mabhida stadium on Thursday for the church's annual prayer for peace.
He said there should be harmony in the province, hitting out at the public tendency for destroying infrastructure in protest for the non-delivery of services.
“Let us be matured in our thinking. If we ask for things we should do so by organising ourselves in a proper manner,” said Shembe.
Durban streets to become sea of white for Nazareth prayer march
During the walk which brought the Durban central business district into a grinding halt, devotees could be heard chanting songs in full support of the churches leaders.
Women worshippers resplendent in the churches garb, could also be seen dancing while some ululating.
Some could often be heard describing describing the leader as their God.
Dube-Ncube called on the church to pray for the challenges facing the country and it’s president.
She listed the high levels of unemployment, poverty and the spike in the number of teenage pregnancy.
“This is a big problem which often leads to some youth losing their lives. We pray also for the tolerance and the GBV,” said Dube.
She also expressed gratitude that the church had played a pivotal role in the midst of the disasters that gripped the province.
“We are appealing to the church to pray for the president of the country,” said Dube.
Dube announced that government would also unveil plans to dent unemployment as she had recently met with Duma.
Duma who ascended to the podium after Dube said they would lobby Kodwa to set in motion the plans to erect a statute of the founding leader of the Isaiah “uMqaliwendlela” Shembe.
