'Two years at Tutuka were hell': former power station GM details threats to his life
'Theft, fraud, corruption and sabotage do exist at Tutuka — I've lived through it'
22 June 2023 - 11:17
Sello Mametja, the former general manager of Eskom’s Tutuka power station, gave a chilling account of how his life was under threat during his two years at the helm of the Mpumalanga station...
