Politics

'Two years at Tutuka were hell': former power station GM details threats to his life

'Theft, fraud, corruption and sabotage do exist at Tutuka — I've lived through it'

22 June 2023 - 11:17
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Sello Mametja, the former general manager of Eskom’s Tutuka power station, gave a chilling account of how his life was under threat during his two years at the helm of the Mpumalanga station...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Eskom's legal boss 'questioned' De Ruyter's immediate firing after TV interview Politics
  2. Former Eskom CEO and suspended public protector's matters receiving attention: ... South Africa
  3. Eskom defends R250m three-month security tender South Africa
  4. Q&A with SIU’s Kaizer Kganyago on tackling criminal networks at Eskom Opinion & Analysis
  5. ‘South Africa has the skills to fix Eskom — if political interference stops’ Business

Most read

  1. 'Two years at Tutuka were hell': former power station GM details threats to his ... Politics
  2. WATCH | DD Mabuza ‘hid money in JoJo tanks’: Steenhuisen on Eskom corruption ... Politics
  3. Salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials — here’s what they ... Politics
  4. What Russia, China say it will take to end Ukraine war as African leaders ... Politics
  5. South Africa must resolve the conundrum it finds itself in, warns Ukrainian ... Politics

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict