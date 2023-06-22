The scope of work undertaken — worth R112m — included buildings, infrastructure, cemeteries, gardens, quarries, recreational facilities, maritime safety and the natural environment.
It included maintenance on the island’s power and desalinisation plants, waste management services, transport, crane and rigging services, and soft services such as pest control, horticulture and environmental services.
The department of arts & culture is executing several projects on the island including: the blue stone quarry wall restoration, a harbour precinct upgrade, the desalination plant upgrade, an effluent plant upgrade, a new floating jetty, diesel plant reticulation, the upgrade of bulk services and new plants.
Zikalala planned to visit Hout Bay Harbour to inspect progress on a repair and maintenance programme.
Work completed so far includes removing sunken vessels (15), refurbishment of two slipways and rails, the installation of a new 7.5-tonne derrick crane, and infrastructure and electrical upgrades.
“Hout Bay Harbour has always been considered a ‘hotspot’, infamous for crime, drugs, poaching and protests. A special security assessment was conducted by the police to address these issues. The department has implemented the recommendations in the report to prevent further damage to state infrastructure during riots and protests,” said Zikalala.
“We are mindful that Hout Bay Harbour is surrounded by historically disadvantaged communities. We are committed to ensuring that they benefit from the economy of the harbours and from services,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Robben Island gets R122m makeover to retain its World Heritage status
Image: 123RF/mdmworks
Robben Island
More than R100m has been spent on maintenance and repairs at tourist destination Robben Island to retain its World Heritage status, says public works and infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala.
“This is a place that housed many of our famous and beloved citizens, we call it a university of life that nourished and gave birth to the new South Africa we live in, today,” Zikalala said during a visit to the historic island on Thursday.
“The purpose of our visit is to assess and monitor progress that is being made in repairing and revitalising this World Heritage Site,” he said.
The scope of work undertaken — worth R112m — included buildings, infrastructure, cemeteries, gardens, quarries, recreational facilities, maritime safety and the natural environment.
It included maintenance on the island’s power and desalinisation plants, waste management services, transport, crane and rigging services, and soft services such as pest control, horticulture and environmental services.
The department of arts & culture is executing several projects on the island including: the blue stone quarry wall restoration, a harbour precinct upgrade, the desalination plant upgrade, an effluent plant upgrade, a new floating jetty, diesel plant reticulation, the upgrade of bulk services and new plants.
Zikalala planned to visit Hout Bay Harbour to inspect progress on a repair and maintenance programme.
Work completed so far includes removing sunken vessels (15), refurbishment of two slipways and rails, the installation of a new 7.5-tonne derrick crane, and infrastructure and electrical upgrades.
“Hout Bay Harbour has always been considered a ‘hotspot’, infamous for crime, drugs, poaching and protests. A special security assessment was conducted by the police to address these issues. The department has implemented the recommendations in the report to prevent further damage to state infrastructure during riots and protests,” said Zikalala.
“We are mindful that Hout Bay Harbour is surrounded by historically disadvantaged communities. We are committed to ensuring that they benefit from the economy of the harbours and from services,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Photo exhibition at Madiba Capture Site in Howick, KZN
WATCH | ‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Get out of jail card: Robben Island to welcome boats and boots to fill its coffers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos