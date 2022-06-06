×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Get out of jail card: Robben Island to welcome boats and boots to fill its coffers

A new business plan for the island is good news for visitors and the venue, which receives little state funding

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
06 June 2022 - 18:53

Robben Island looks set to welcome back yachts to its harbour and walking tours along its shores as part of a new push for more visitors and revenue...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Fly the flag for our existing heritage sites — remember those? Opinion & Analysis
  2. Antjie Krog and the role of the poet in SA’s social and political life Lifestyle
  3. Robben Island tourists hurt as bus driver pulls 'off with back door open’ South Africa
  4. ‘Limit their numbers’: touchy feely tourists cause ‘happy feet’ stress News

Most read

  1. Sales of sought-after KZN North Coast properties take a nose dive News
  2. Burst the banks: ‘drought-fearful’ farmer in hot water for building illegal dam News
  3. Water politics will drown out race conflicts: alarmed researcher News
  4. Help! Mkhwebane turns to African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations