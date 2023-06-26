It is claimed that the accused torched a house belonging to a “drug dealer”, while a group of about 18 “addicts were at the property to buy and smoke whoonga capsules”.
A survivor said a group of men armed with guns, pangas and batons walked in, claiming to be police officers, while they were busy smoking.
They had a list of names, including the alleged dealer “who had left, but none of them were there”, he added.
The men allegedly said they didn’t want drugs being sold in the house any more.
Those who couldn’t escape were hacked with pangas, beaten, ordered to undress and locked in a bathroom.
The men allegedly poured petrol all over and set the property alight.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Bail application postponed for three men linked to 13 deaths in KZN ‘drug den’ blaze
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao
A Pietermaritzburg magistrate has postponed the bail application for three men accused of killing 13 people by fire in an RDP house in Taylor’s Halt.
Mthobisi Makhathini, 28, Sanele Phetha, 40, and Mandisa Ngcobo, 29, appeared on Monday for their bail application.
The trio face 13 counts of murder, four of attempted murder, and arson.
It is alleged that a group of heavily armed men stormed an RDP house in KwaMpande on May 14 and set it alight.
Eight people were burnt to death, while others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals. Another dead body was found with burn wounds in bushes a short distance from the scene
Trio appears in court for deaths of 13 people in KZN 'drug den' blaze
In court, the state said it was not ready to proceed with the bail hearing as the investigating officer was sick.
The state, which is opposing bail, said it was vital for the investigating officer to be present to testify on why the accused should not be granted bail.
Last week the accused opted to appoint their own legal representative. However, it was also heard that out of the three, only Ngcobo had managed to get his attorney to be present in court for the bail hearing.
When asked if they needed legal aid, Makhathini and Phetha said they still intended to instruct a private attorney. They said the delay was because their families were still searching for the right attorney to represent them. The two said they were confident they would have a legal representative to proceed at their next appearance.
The matter was adjourned to July 3.
In the interim, the magistrate advised that another investigating officer should be briefed in the event his colleague didn't recuperate by Monday.
‘I saw my older brother burning’: 10 perish as KZN drug den set alight
It is claimed that the accused torched a house belonging to a “drug dealer”, while a group of about 18 “addicts were at the property to buy and smoke whoonga capsules”.
A survivor said a group of men armed with guns, pangas and batons walked in, claiming to be police officers, while they were busy smoking.
They had a list of names, including the alleged dealer “who had left, but none of them were there”, he added.
The men allegedly said they didn’t want drugs being sold in the house any more.
Those who couldn’t escape were hacked with pangas, beaten, ordered to undress and locked in a bathroom.
The men allegedly poured petrol all over and set the property alight.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Trio appears in court for deaths of 13 people in KZN 'drug den' blaze
Four arrested for deaths of 13 people in KZN 'drug den' blaze
‘I saw my older brother burning’: 10 perish as KZN drug den set alight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos