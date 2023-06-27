South Africa

IN PICS | Flooding, flying debris and heartache in Inanda after heavy rains and tornado

27 June 2023 - 20:57 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A man drains water at Dube Village Mall, which flooded after heavy rains in Inanda, north of Durban.
A man drains water at Dube Village Mall, which flooded after heavy rains in Inanda, north of Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Heavy rains pummeled Phoenix, Inanda and parts of KwaMashu in Durban on Tuesday, leaving several people injured and homes and buildings damaged. 

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 2 warning for disruptive rain and thundershowers which pummeled the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini, leading to flooding.

Firefighters hard at work following the heavy downpour at Inanda, Durban.
Firefighters hard at work following the heavy downpour at Inanda, Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

According to the warning, there are indications of up to 50mm of rain in the Ugu and eThekwini district municipalities. 

In Inanda, residents were left horrified when a tornado swept through the area, tearing off corrugated roofs, wooden gates and fences. 

The flying debris swirled in the air, causing damage and panic among residents who tried to get out of harm's way.

When TimesLIVE visited the area on Tuesday, some residents said they were devastated and heartbroken by the damage. 

Pieces of a corrugated iron roof hang on the electricity street pole in Inanda, north of Durban, following heavy downpours.
Pieces of a corrugated iron roof hang on the electricity street pole in Inanda, north of Durban, following heavy downpours.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it had asked the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Bongi Sithole-Moloi, MEC for human settlements and public works, Cde Sipho Nkosi as well as eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to respond with a "high sense of urgency and assist the affected families". 

"The ravaging tornado brings home the fact that extreme weather patterns continue to have devastating effects on KwaZulu-Natal and Durban in particular."

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain in Inanda, north of Durban.
A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain in Inanda, north of Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC said the disaster came hours after the Alliance Political Council pledged to mobilise all structures to assist communities during times of distress.

A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain in Inanda, north of Durban, in the aftermath of a tornado.
A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain in Inanda, north of Durban, in the aftermath of a tornado.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs said it was working on gathering information together with eThekwini municipality and human settlement department.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Weather warning for KZN south coast and eThekwini

The South African Weather Service has issued a level 2 warning for disruptive rain and thundershowers along the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal that ...
News
10 hours ago

Cut-off low to bring rain, wind and cold to Cape provinces

A cut-off low pressure system is expected to bring cold, windy and wet weather – along with possible snowfalls – to the Cape provinces from Monday to ...
News
1 day ago

KZN weather - herdsman 'disappears' in river during flash flood north of Durban

Emergency services say a herdsman who was trying to cross a river in Zwelisha, north of Durban is presumed to have drowned on Tuesday.
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  2. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  3. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  4. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa
  5. 'It's not our job to walk down stairs': Two KZN paramedics suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'None of us are perfect', says Nicole Barlow in a 2023 video
Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...