South Africa

KZN weather - herdsman 'disappears' in river during flash flood north of Durban

Reports of flooding in south coast while residents north of Durban are recovering after a mini-tornado ripped through the area

27 June 2023 - 18:48 By TIMESLIVE
Reaction Unit members search for a herdsman and his cow who went missing as they tried to cross a raging river swollen by heavy rains on Tuesday
Image: Supplied/Reaction Unit

Emergency services say a herdsman who was trying to cross a river in Zwelisha, north of Durban, is presumed to have drowned on Tuesday.

Reaction Unit said the man was seen herding cows in Palmview but decided to return to his home in Zwelisha via the swollen river following heavy rains.

"While traversing the river, the male and one cow experienced difficulty and were swept away. The cow managed to exit the river further downstream but witnesses confirmed that the man disappeared underwater," the response company said.

Reaction officers said they scoured river banks from Zwelisha to Ottawa but the search, hampered by poor lighting and continuous heavy downpours, was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, emergency services warned residents and road users that roads and bridges on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast were flooded following the rains. These include the Freeland Park bridge in Scottburgh near the R102,  the Amahlongwana river, Widenham bridge, Scottburgh river bridge and Park Rynie area. 

Earlier, a mini-tornado hit Inanda, leaving several injured and causing damage to homes and buildings. 

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said they have treated two people who were injured during the storm in Inanda.

He said the pair were in a container which overturned.

“They were transported to the hospital for further care. There has been quite extensive infrastructure damage to the roofs on buildings and power cables in the area,” said McKenzie.

The disruptive rains are expected to continue until Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

