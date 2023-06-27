KZN weather - herdsman 'disappears' in river during flash flood north of Durban

Emergency services say a herdsman who was trying to cross a river in Zwelisha, north of Durban, is presumed to have drowned on Tuesday.

Reaction Unit said the man was seen herding cows in Palmview but decided to return to his home in Zwelisha via the swollen river following heavy rains.

"While traversing the river, the male and one cow experienced difficulty and were swept away. The cow managed to exit the river further downstream but witnesses confirmed that the man disappeared underwater," the response company said.

Reaction officers said they scoured river banks from Zwelisha to Ottawa but the search, hampered by poor lighting and continuous heavy downpours, was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, emergency services warned residents and road users that roads and bridges on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast were flooded following the rains. These include the Freeland Park bridge in Scottburgh near the R102, the Amahlongwana river, Widenham bridge, Scottburgh river bridge and Park Rynie area.

Earlier, a mini-tornado hit Inanda, leaving several injured and causing damage to homes and buildings.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said they have treated two people who were injured during the storm in Inanda.

He said the pair were in a container which overturned.

“They were transported to the hospital for further care. There has been quite extensive infrastructure damage to the roofs on buildings and power cables in the area,” said McKenzie.

The disruptive rains are expected to continue until Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.