South Africa

WATCH | Please help us, beg residents as 'cyclone' hits Inanda

27 June 2023 - 16:25
A 'cyclone' over Inanda and Phoenix, north of Durban, has left people injured, homes damaged and downed power to the area.
A 'cyclone' over Inanda and Phoenix, north of Durban, has left people injured, homes damaged and downed power to the area.
Image: Supplied

North of Durban, people have been injured and homes damaged by what many are calling a “mini cyclone” that hit Inanda and surrounding areas.

It comes after disruptive rain and thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents, particularly those on the south coast, of more heavy rain that may result in flooding.

Just after midday, eThekwini began experiencing heavy rain, resulting in a number of roads being blocked.

Videos showing severe damage to houses caused by the storm have gone viral on social media. 

In one, a person can be heard screaming for help as the “cyclone” is seen blowing away roofs.

“Help us, it's coming back. Oh my God. It's coming back. Please help us,” a woman says while videoing the incident.

On social media, residents said the storm has downed power lines in some areas, while VIP Security said a number of residents have been injured.

It added that the fire department and other emergency services are on the scene assisting those affected. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Weather warning for KZN south coast and eThekwini

The South African Weather Service has issued a level 2 warning for disruptive rain and thundershowers along the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal that ...
News
5 hours ago

It's back! Scientists say SA needs to prepare for new El Niño

El Niño results in hotter and drier weather in the summer-rainfall region of Southern Africa and can lead to local droughts, explains chair of ECERA
Science
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Engineer ‘vying for Eskom top job’ says power blackout is not likely South Africa
  2. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  3. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  4. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  5. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula