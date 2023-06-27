Otladisa headlines four confirmed signings at Orlando Pirates

“The quartet are already with the team and will form part of the pre-season preparations. Please join us in welcoming them to the Orlando Pirates family,” Pirates said on their website.

“Meanwhile, as we welcome one group, we bid farewell to another. Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm the departures of Ntsako Makhubela, Craig Martin, Nkanyiso Zungu, Kopano Thuntsane and Ndumiso Mabena.

“The club would like to wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

Pirates won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and ended second in the Premiership, though a full 16 points behind winners Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs will be aiming for more silverware, to challenge Sundowns for league honours and to make an impression in their return to the Caf Champions League in 2023-2024.

TimesLIVE

