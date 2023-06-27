Soccer

Otladisa headlines four confirmed signings at Orlando Pirates

27 June 2023 - 18:44 By Marc Strydom
A promotional picture releases by Orlando Pirates Katlego Otladisa and Siphelo Baloni.
A promotional picture releases by Orlando Pirates Katlego Otladisa and Siphelo Baloni.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the much-anticipated signing of winger Katlego Otladisa from Marumo Gallants, along with three more strong acquisitions.

Bucs have also added 23-year-old attacker Siphelo Baloni from first division Cape Town All Stars, 25-year-old goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi from TS Galaxy and 25-year-old attacker Patrick Maswanganyi from SuperSport United.

Right-footed Otladisa, 26, impressed with his pace and creative ability starting 28 of Galllants' 30 DStv Premiership matches in 2022-2023, and was a substitute in another, but could not help the team avoid relegation as the last-placed finishers.

“The quartet are already with the team and will form part of the pre-season preparations. Please join us in welcoming them to the Orlando Pirates family,” Pirates said on their website.

Meanwhile, as we welcome one group, we bid farewell to another. Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm the departures of Ntsako Makhubela, Craig Martin, Nkanyiso Zungu, Kopano Thuntsane and Ndumiso Mabena.

The club would like to wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

Pirates won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and ended second in the Premiership, though a full 16 points behind winners Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs will be aiming for more silverware, to challenge Sundowns for league honours and to make an impression in their return to the Caf Champions League in 2023-2024.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

I didn’t care if they fired me: Pirates star Mosele opens up about off-field problems

A visibly emotional Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder Goodman Mosele says he did not care about losing his place at the mighty club as he ...
Sport
6 hours ago

'Leave Pirates or die': Terrence Dzvukamanja reveals death threats

Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja has revealed horrifying death threats he allegedly received from unknown people who wanted the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chippa United sign former Orlando Pirates speedster

Former Orlando Pirates fullback or winger Craig Martin has signed for Chippa United.
Sport
8 hours ago

Former Pirates and SuperSport star Ntshumayelo announces retirement

Former SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo has announced his retirement from football.
Sport
5 days ago

Pirates, SuperSport seek women team affiliates so they can play Caf football

Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United are in a race against time to source affiliate women’s clubs to be eligible for the coming ...
Sport
1 week ago

Orlando Pirates winning cup double is not good enough, says Benni McCarthy

“I think they’ve had a great season but by their standards that’s not good enough. They’re supposed to be pushing Sundowns all the way to the wire. ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I didn’t care if they fired me: Pirates star Mosele opens up about off-field ... Soccer
  2. Blue Bulls 'part ways' with Bok wing Sbu Nkosi Rugby
  3. Blast from the past: Thobela tames the Tiger at Sun City Sport
  4. Sifiso Hlanti 'may take pay cut to stay at Kaizer Chiefs' Soccer
  5. ‘It will all be resolved in 58 hours’: Nasreddine Nabi on links to Chiefs Sport

Latest Videos

'None of us are perfect', says Nicole Barlow in a 2023 video
Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...