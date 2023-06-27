Otladisa headlines four confirmed signings at Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates have confirmed the much-anticipated signing of winger Katlego Otladisa from Marumo Gallants, along with three more strong acquisitions.
Bucs have also added 23-year-old attacker Siphelo Baloni from first division Cape Town All Stars, 25-year-old goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi from TS Galaxy and 25-year-old attacker Patrick Maswanganyi from SuperSport United.
Right-footed Otladisa, 26, impressed with his pace and creative ability starting 28 of Galllants' 30 DStv Premiership matches in 2022-2023, and was a substitute in another, but could not help the team avoid relegation as the last-placed finishers.
☠️ 🏴☠️ 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 🏴☠️— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) June 27, 2023
💀 Sephelo Baloni
💀 Katlego Otladisa
💀 Melusi Buthelezi
💀 Patrick Maswanganyi
🖥 Read the Latest News 👉🏿 https://t.co/D78rygqzfC
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/agNzBZewf3
“The quartet are already with the team and will form part of the pre-season preparations. Please join us in welcoming them to the Orlando Pirates family,” Pirates said on their website.
“Meanwhile, as we welcome one group, we bid farewell to another. Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm the departures of Ntsako Makhubela, Craig Martin, Nkanyiso Zungu, Kopano Thuntsane and Ndumiso Mabena.
“The club would like to wish them the best in their future endeavours.”
Pirates won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and ended second in the Premiership, though a full 16 points behind winners Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs will be aiming for more silverware, to challenge Sundowns for league honours and to make an impression in their return to the Caf Champions League in 2023-2024.
