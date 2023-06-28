The City of Cape Town also warned about a similar housing scam asking people to pay to register on the city’s housing needs register for a government house.
Gauteng department of human settlements warns of scams in exchange for houses, land
The Gauteng department of human settlements has warned the public against individuals distributing fake forms, posters and notices asking people for a bribe in exchange for houses, title deeds or land.
The department said these are distributed on social media.
“These are scams designed to rob you of your hard-earned money. Communities are encouraged to report the illegal occupation of land and houses to local law enforcement. These unlawful acts delay much-needed development and the provision of service meant for your communities,” it said.
The department said it was working with the courts, developers and police to get eviction orders for immediate execution against the illegal acts of land and house invasions.
“Report unscrupulous elements and corruption in the housing value chain to the Gauteng Hotline on 0860 428 8364.”
The City of Cape Town also warned about a similar housing scam asking people to pay to register on the city’s housing needs register for a government house.
“We recently became aware of a case in which an applicant received an email advising she would receive a title deed for a house in Watergate, Mitchells Plain if she paid a sum of money.
“If you are asked to pay to register on the city's housing needs register for a government housing Breaking New Ground (BNG) opportunity or a plot of city-owned land, you are being scammed,” said the city's acting mayoral committee member for human settlements, James Vos.
Vos said if the opportunity is advertised as an “RDP house” but the correspondence does not have a city letterhead, it could be a scam.
“Residents and applicants looking for government housing are encouraged to be aware of scams. If you think you might have been the target or victim of a housing scam, please report it to the police. These types of cases happen regularly and impact the most desperate, vulnerable residents.”
