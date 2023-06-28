South Africa

Daytime load-shedding returns after recent reprieve

28 June 2023 - 07:39 By TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding is in effect during the day on Wednesday, before moving one stage higher in the evening.
Stage 2 load-shedding is in effect during the day on Wednesday, before moving one stage higher in the evening.
Image: 123rf

Stage 2 load-shedding was implemented from 7am on Wednesday, due to a delay in returning some generating units to service, Eskom said.

This will be in effect until 4pm. 

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until midnight.

