Four police officers and a metro cop arrested for ‘robbing businesswoman’

28 June 2023 - 08:40 By TimesLive
The businesswoman was accosted at her home in Johannesburg and forced to accompany the robbers to her bank. They tried but failed to raid her business account. File photo.
Image: 123rf

The Johannesburg-based Hawks serious corruption investigation team has arrested seven suspects on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and corruption.

The suspects include four police officers and a Tshwane metro police officer.

Spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said on June 14, 10 suspects, two of whom were dressed in full police uniform, allegedly went to the residence of a businesswoman in Malvern, Johannesburg.

“The armed suspects allegedly forced entry into the premises, threatened the occupants and demanded money and cellular phones. 

“They searched the house, forcefully opened the banking app of the complainant and instructed her to do a quick release of R200,000 which they noticed in her business account.”

The bank refused to release such a large amount at short notice.

“The suspects then drove with her to the bank to withdraw money from her savings account and asked her to get more money from her relatives.”

The businesswoman said she lost about R83,000 during the robbery.

The seven suspects tracked down by the investigators are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday. 

“The Hawks team is hot on the heels of the remaining suspects,” Nkwalase said.

TimesLIVE

