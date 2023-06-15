South Africa

Sting operation catches KZN cop trying to ‘bribe’ colleague with R40k

15 June 2023 - 09:03
A police officer has been arrested for corruption after she allegedly paid a fellow officer investigating a business robbery case. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A sting operation on Wednesday led to Limpopo police nabbing one of their own based in KwaZulu-Natal for corruption after she was allegedly caught trying to bribe a fellow officer.

The sergeant, based at the Umlazi police station, is accused of offering money to an investigating officer working on a business robbery case that took place last month at Savanna Mall in Polokwane.

She was arrested on Wednesday.

Five people were arrested in Pietermaritzburg a week later in connection with the theft of jewellery worth millions, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“It is reported the sergeant made several attempts to persuade and influence the investigation officer not to oppose bail for the five suspects in exchange for an amount of R40,000.

“She made arrangements to pay the money and subsequently drove to Polokwane on Wednesday to bribe the investigating officer. She then managed to meet him and gave him an amount of R37,000 before she drove away in a silver Honda with her brother. Little did she know the meeting was a set-up and that she was being monitored.”

The officers who were monitoring her tried to stop her car as she left but the sergeant apparently sped off.

A car chase ensued and the vehicle was cornered on the N1 South next to a garage about 10km from Polokwane where the two were arrested, Ledwaba said.

“The two suspects will appear in court on a charge of corruption,” he said.

TimesLIVE

