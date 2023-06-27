South Africa

Fake cop demands cash from suspect 'to make docket disappear'

27 June 2023 - 06:55 By TimesLive
The 47-year-old suspect is facing trial in the Rustenburg magistrate's court for corruption, fraud and impersonating a police officer.
Image: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana

North West police have apprehended a man who allegedly pretended to be a cop and approached a suspect in a theft case for cash.

Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the 47-year-old suspect is facing trial in the Rustenburg magistrate's court for corruption, fraud and impersonating a police officer.

He was arrested in a sting operation at Boitekong outside Rustenburg on Friday after pretending to be an investigating officer in a theft case opened in September. He allegedly called and demanded R3,000 from the man implicated in the matter in return for ensuring the docket disappeared.

This was reported to the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit (ACIU), and the suspect was arrested during an undercover operation.

