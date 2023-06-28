The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has released the name of the officer who was shot and killed allegedly by a SAPS member in Braamfontein.
Const Sibusiso Zikalala of Naledi, Soweto had been working in the JMPD for 16 years.
Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department was saddened at the loss.
“He had served the department well. He was working in the K9 unit where they deal with high-profile cases which involve syndicates and drug-related matters. He did his best to serve the residents of Johannesburg with dedication. We are saddened by his passing,” he said.
Fihla said he could not comment on the incident as investigations are taking place.
Videos of the incident were shared on social media and showed two men having an altercation. Both men were said to be off-duty.
JMPD officer killed in Braamfontein had served for 16 years
The city has released the name of the man who was shot and killed allegedly by a SAPS member
Image: Gallo Images
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has released the name of the officer who was shot and killed allegedly by a SAPS member in Braamfontein.
Const Sibusiso Zikalala of Naledi, Soweto had been working in the JMPD for 16 years.
Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department was saddened at the loss.
“He had served the department well. He was working in the K9 unit where they deal with high-profile cases which involve syndicates and drug-related matters. He did his best to serve the residents of Johannesburg with dedication. We are saddened by his passing,” he said.
Fihla said he could not comment on the incident as investigations are taking place.
Videos of the incident were shared on social media and showed two men having an altercation. Both men were said to be off-duty.
In the video, the metro police officer can be seen with a gun in his hand and threatening to assault a man who is in a vehicle.
The armed man is then seen pulling the other out of the driver’s seat. As the altercation continues, gunshots can be heard and the man with the firearm is seen lying on the ground.
TimesLIVE asked Fihla if Zikalala had any history of violence. “That is not the type of information that has been given to me,” he said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is looking into Zikalala’s killing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Mzansi celebs react to fatal shooting involving metro cop and police officer
Police killer and robber handed hefty sentence
Police sergeant guns down mother of his child at her workplace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos