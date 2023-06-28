The memorial service for the Johannesburg metro cop who was shot and killed in Braamfontein, allegedly by an SAPS member, was held on Wednesday.
Colleagues, friends and family gathered at the Joburg metro police department (JMPD) premises to pay their last respects to Const Sibusiso Zikalala of Naledi, Soweto, who had been working in the JMPD for 16 years.
In a video clip circulated on the internet, the two officers, said to be off-duty at the time, were in an altercation.
In the video, the metro police officer can be seen with a gun in hand and threatening to assault a man in a vehicle.
The armed man is then seen pulling the other out of the driver’s seat. As the altercation continues, gunshots can be heard, and the man with the firearm is seen lying on the ground.
Zikalala was working in the K9 unit, which deals with high-profile cases involving syndicates and drug-related matters.
His colleagues commended him, saying he was dedicated to serving the residents of Johannesburg.
An officer who worked closely with Zikalala fondly characterised him as a brave, passionate and stubborn policeman who was dedicated to his work. Identified as Zingi, the colleague said she would be assigned on stakeouts with Zikalala and he taught her a great deal about the job while also looking out for his colleagues.
“He was passionate about this job — so much so that we could miss breakfast and lunch on the shift because he was so focused on the assignment. He was very brave.
“There were times where we would be at Zola [Soweto] and when I would be worried about my safety. He would say, 'You will be strong. If you can’t do this, I will have to go back and get someone else.'”
Zikalala adored his children, she added.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is looking into Zikalala’s killing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Slain JMPD officer remembered as brave, caring and dedicated to the job
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
The memorial service for the Johannesburg metro cop who was shot and killed in Braamfontein, allegedly by an SAPS member, was held on Wednesday.
Colleagues, friends and family gathered at the Joburg metro police department (JMPD) premises to pay their last respects to Const Sibusiso Zikalala of Naledi, Soweto, who had been working in the JMPD for 16 years.
In a video clip circulated on the internet, the two officers, said to be off-duty at the time, were in an altercation.
In the video, the metro police officer can be seen with a gun in hand and threatening to assault a man in a vehicle.
The armed man is then seen pulling the other out of the driver’s seat. As the altercation continues, gunshots can be heard, and the man with the firearm is seen lying on the ground.
Zikalala was working in the K9 unit, which deals with high-profile cases involving syndicates and drug-related matters.
His colleagues commended him, saying he was dedicated to serving the residents of Johannesburg.
An officer who worked closely with Zikalala fondly characterised him as a brave, passionate and stubborn policeman who was dedicated to his work. Identified as Zingi, the colleague said she would be assigned on stakeouts with Zikalala and he taught her a great deal about the job while also looking out for his colleagues.
“He was passionate about this job — so much so that we could miss breakfast and lunch on the shift because he was so focused on the assignment. He was very brave.
“There were times where we would be at Zola [Soweto] and when I would be worried about my safety. He would say, 'You will be strong. If you can’t do this, I will have to go back and get someone else.'”
Zikalala adored his children, she added.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is looking into Zikalala’s killing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
POLL | Do you think off-duty police officers should carry guns?
JMPD officer killed in Braamfontein had served for 16 years
Mzansi celebs react to fatal shooting involving metro cop and police officer
Ipid investigates death of metro cop after 'altercation' with police officer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos