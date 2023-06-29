South Africa

Death toll rises to four after devastating KZN rains

29 June 2023 - 08:15 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Classes which were erected after April 2022 floods have been damaged by the yesterday's floods at Brettonwood High School in Umbilo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The death toll after heavy rains which devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal this week now stands at four.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said on Thursday three of the victims were from eThekwini while one person died in the Ugu district on the south coast. One person is still missing.

She said 10 schools were damaged during the rains on Tuesday.

“The provincial disaster management centre swiftly responded dispatching teams to all the affected areas which include eThekwini and Ugu on the south coast,” said Sithole-Moloi. Affected areas include Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Pinetown and Folweni. In the Ugu district,the uMzumbe, uMuziwabantu and the uMdoni areas were counting the costs of the disaster.

Preliminary reports indicate extensive damage to road infrastructure, electricity and sewer systems and houses. Schools have also been damaged with the Pinetown district being the hardest hit with ten schools reported to have been damaged, while further assessments are under way in other affected districts.

She said the agricultural sector also suffered losses with gardens destroyed in various wards in the Inanda area.

“Additionally 700 chicken broilers in Inanda were affected,” said Sithole-Moloi.

The environmental impact of the heavy rains has resulted in the Blue lagoon being heavily polluted.

“The department in partnership with eThekwini is facilitating a cleanup which may force beach closures. No reports have been received regarding the affected areas,” said Sithole-Moloi.

