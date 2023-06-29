South Africa

Transnet consultancy corruption case postponed until September for possible setting of trial date

29 June 2023 - 11:35
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The accused In the Transnet fraud and corruption case in the dock on November 30 2022 in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg. They include Anoj Singh (right) and Brian Molefe (second from right).
The accused In the Transnet fraud and corruption case in the dock on November 30 2022 in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg. They include Anoj Singh (right) and Brian Molefe (second from right).
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The case against the accused in the R405m Transnet consultancy corruption case was postponed until September 28 when it resumed in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday. 

This date is for the possible setting of a trial date. 

Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama appeared alongside Regiments directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, former Transnet acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime. 

They are facing charges stemming from the locomotives transaction advisory tender which was awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives worth more than R54bn. 

The former Transnet executives and their co-accused are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while the other accused are charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering. 

While the other legal representatives agreed to the September 28 date, Kenny Oldwage, advocate for Gama, opposed it. 

He said when the matter was last before court in April, Gama’s legal team submitted lengthy correspondence to the state requesting a number of documents referenced in the police docket that were not provided to the defence.

“The state undertook to furnish that documentation well in advance of today’s date. The reason it ought to have been discovered before today is that we would then be able to be in a position to decide on the way forward,” Oldwage said. 

Oldwage said there had been discovery of certain documentation but not all.

“What the state does not tell you is that a further portion of documentation was uploaded to the system as late as last night. We have not had the opportunity to consider what this further documentation comprises. We are still not certain there has been full discovery,” Oldwage said. 

He requested a postponement to an earlier date to allow the defence team to peruse the documents provided by the state and indicate to the court the position Gama intended to take. 

The court postponed Gama’s case to August 3. On that date, Gama might also launch an application for the relaxation of his bail conditions. 

Roy will also apply for the relaxation of his bail conditions on July 18. 

 TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Transnet R400m fraud and corruption case postponed to June

The R400m Transnet fraud and corruption case has been postponed to June 29 as accused Eric Wood gets his bail conditions relaxed to travel to the UK ...
News
2 months ago

ANC’s cadre deployment policy in court on Monday

'There is a common feature in the capture of state institutions, that of  cadre deployment,' says DA leader John Steenhuisen
News
5 months ago

Clock counting down for NPA head Batohi to make good on her promise

Three ‘seminal’ state capture cases before court, with six to go.
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of refugees wanting SA citizenship will have to speak one official ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Please help us, beg residents as 'cyclone' hits Inanda South Africa
  3. Jewel heist fracas spirals into new claims as heirloom ring takes centre stage News
  4. SACP to lay charges against Nicole Barlow, says her utterances 'cannot be taken ... South Africa
  5. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station