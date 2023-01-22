ANC’s cadre deployment policy in court on Monday
‘There is a common feature in the capture of state institutions, that of cadre deployment,’ says DA leader John Steenhuisen
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By FRANNY RABKIN
The ANC’s cadre deployment policy will be debated in the high court on Monday and Tuesday, with the DA asking the court to declare it unconstitutional and invalid. The ANC, however, says the party is abusing the court to fight political battles it cannot win at the ballot box...
