South Africa

Human trafficking arrests after men caught hiding women at Limpopo lodge

02 July 2023 - 10:40 By TImesLIVE
Durban residents joined people in 278 cities across the world to participate in a single line walk to raise awareness of human trafficking. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Three women suspected of being trafficked were rescued after police searched a Polokwane lodge.

Three men, one South African and two Ethiopians, have been arrested.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the organised crime unit was alerted to illegal activities at the lodge.

In one of the rented rooms on Friday, they found three men who claimed to be alone. During a search, however, police found three women “hidden in one of the compartments inside the room”.

The women, aged between 20 and 23, are believed to be Ethiopians. They had passports but these were not stamped and they were not authorised to be in the country. They were also placed under arrest, for contravention of the Immigration Act.

The three men were arrested for human trafficking after preliminary investigations indicated the women were transported from Musina in the Vhembe district and were heading to Gauteng.

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

