Mpumalanga police rescue 19 foreigners from possible trafficking

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 52-year-old Bangladeshi man suspected of running a human trafficking scheme in Kamagugu, outside Mbombela.

According to police spokesperson, Brig Selvy Mohlala, police rescued 19 Bangladesh nationals suspected to have been trafficked into the country.

Mohlala however, said the supposed victims were themselves charged for Contravention of the Immigration Act.

Mohlala said their Ehlanzeni district intelligence task team pounced on the suspected trafficker on Monday afternoon.

“Information was gathered and properly followed by the astute members, which led them to a particular house at Kamagugu outside Mbombela. The members found 19 Bangladesh males in a three-bedroomed house.

“They further found that their cellphones were placed in one plastic bag, which suggested that they had no access to communicate with either their relatives or friends,” Mohlala said.

He said the accused, who served as the house keeper is due to appear in Mbombela magistrate's court soon.

“Our investigation continues to probe their destination and the kingpins however preliminary investigation suggests that some were en-route to Middelburg while others destined for Johannesburg,” he said.

The acting provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the work done by the team.

