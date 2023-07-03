South Africa

Suspects who allegedly raped their kidnap victim abandon bail

03 July 2023 - 17:07
Two suspects who allegedly raped their kidnapped victim abandoned bail application at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Two men accused of kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old in Limpopo have abandoned their bail bid, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday. 

Phumudzo Chris Nemutudi, 27, and Thompho Mudau, 25, from Thohoyandou Block F, were meant to have applied for bail but made a U-turn during their latest court appearance

at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court.  

Limpopo NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the kidnapping and rape incident occurred in the Mbilwi area in the Thulamela municipality on June 16.

Malabi-Dzhangi said it is alleged that Nemutudi and Mudau kidnapped an Indian male and "proceeded to rape him several times before demanding a ransom of R2m from his parents".

The matter was postponed to September 8 for further investigation and the accused are remanded in custody.  

The two suspects allegedly abducted the 19-year-old man last month from Sibasa while he was on his way to the shops.

Local publication, Zoutnet, reported at the time that he was kidnapped on June 16 and was rescued by the Thohoyandou police, who were tracing a stolen car when they found the man. 

According to the publication, the suspects allegedly contacted the family and demanded a large ransom. 

It was reported that the 19-year-old was found with his hands tied and head covered with a bag. The man's father told the publication that he was relieved that his son was found. 

“[When I was] informed by a family member, my heart sank and a wave of panic washed over me. We frantically began a search, scouring every corner and hoping to find my child. Minutes turned into agonising hours, and my worry grew with each passing moment,” the father told the publication at the time.  

TimesLIVE

