News

IN PICS | Durban school hit by flooding for second time worries about costly repairs

Last Tuesday’s storm has posed a massive setback in the school’s recovery efforts

03 July 2023 - 21:24 By Lwazi Hlangu

Brettonwood High School in Durban is managing its expectations about assistance from the KwaZulu-Natal department of education after suffering extensive flood damage for the second year in a row...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Cape Town dams brimming after heavy winter rains, but city warns of future ... South Africa
  2. EDITORIAL | The government can learn a thing or two from Gift of the Givers Opinion
  3. Farmers brace for arrival of El Niño in SA Business
  4. It literally turned dark: woman recalls KZN storm News
  5. Death toll rises to four after devastating KZN rains South Africa

Most read

  1. Business forum allegedly takes over MUT security ‘forcefully’ News

Latest Videos

'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...
Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy