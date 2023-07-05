South Africa

Cheat sheet for learner's licence tests: Two arrested

05 July 2023 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
A driving school instructor in the Free State was colluding with an examiner employed at the licensing centre for his clients to be fraudulently assisted to obtain learner licences. File photo.
A Free State driving school instructor and licensing official colluded to cheat the learner's licence tests in exchange for bribes from the candidates, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said operations at the Vrede driving and learner licensing centre had been under investigation for the past eight months by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks.

“Their investigations revealed a driving school instructor was colluding with an examiner employed at the licensing centre for his clients to be fraudulently assisted to obtain learner licences.

“The instructor allegedly recruited and introduced learner licence applicants to the examiner who then assisted applicants by surreptitiously indicating the correct answers to the questions while writing the test.

“The applicants were made to pay a bribe of R1,500 for the fraudulent service.”

The suspects are scheduled to appear in the local magistrate court soon.

Last week, four people were arrested at the Temba licensing centre in Tshwane while fraudulently attempting to take learner licence tests on behalf of absent applicants.

Twelve examiners of motor vehicles were also arrested in Polokwane last month for issuing vehicle roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never presented for testing.

