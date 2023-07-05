South Africa

Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba is deliberating on Meyiwa trial

05 July 2023 - 09:22 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was postponed to July 17 after the judge was not available due to ill health. File photo.
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was postponed to July 17 after the judge was not available due to ill health. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba is engaged in the judicial case management of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and how it will be dealt with going forward, says the office of the chief justice.

“He is also in touch with the director of public prosecutions and all legal representatives of the accused.”

This comes as retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is being tipped to take over from judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who is sick and facing possible sanction after complaints over the number of judgments he has delayed handing down.

The office of the chief justice said: “Judge Maumela remains the trial judge but he is indisposed due to health reasons, hence the deputy judge president's involvement in the further handling of the matter.

“The issue of who will preside in the trial will be determined in due course, taking into account all relevant factors.”

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to comment.

TimesLIVE

