TimesLIVE
'I'm not going to stand in the wind any more:' Street vendor is R86m Lotto winner
His dream is to be at every Springbok match at next year's World Cup in France
Image: 123RF/tonktiti
The Cape Town man who won the R86m lotto jackpot will no longer have to wake up at 3am to go to the taxi rank to sell fruit to provide for his family.
The 42-year-old street vendor from Durbanville in the Western Cape said his life changed overnight and he couldn’t have foreseen anything like this happening to him.
Talking to eNCA on Wednesday morning, he said it was a life-changing day when he found out he had won the jackpot.
“It is amazing. It changed our lives completely overnight. This is what we want, this is what everybody wants,” he said.
The winner said he is going to invest the money, spend a portion of it and buy his wife the house he promised to buy her.
“There is no pressure on me any more. I am never going to wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning and go stand in the rain to sell bananas. I am not going to stand in the wind any more. I am not going to push my car when it is stuck in the mornings,” he said.
R86m bonanza awaits holder of winning Lotto ticket in Cape Town
TimesLIVE
