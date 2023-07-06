South Africa

WATCH | Cosatu protests against job losses, poor economy, gives government ultimatum

06 July 2023 - 18:03 By Ihsaan Haffejee

Workers represented by Cosatu gathered outside the union's offices in Braamfontein on Thursday morning, where Cosatu's communication officer Norman Mampane said high interest rates, inflation, corruption and unemployment were hurting South Africans.

“This issue of youth unemployment is high on our agenda. We are also calling for the Zondo commission recommendations to be implemented so we can deal with corruption,” he added.

Workers made their way peacefully through the streets of Johannesburg as they handed over memorandums to various government departments and the premier's office. 

Demonstrators were unhappy that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was not available to receive their memorandum. Instead, the list of demands was received by water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo and Gauteng MEC for finance Jacob Mamabolo. 

Cosatu has given the government 14 days to respond and has vowed further action should the response be inadequate.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cosatu march starts in Johannesburg

Workers represented by Cosatu have started gathering outside the union's offices in Braamfontein as they prepare for a protest march in Johannesburg.
News
7 hours ago

DA government in Western Cape snubs Cosatu memorandum

Motlatsi Tsubane, chairperson of Cosatu in the Western Cape, fumed after the DA government failed to send a representative to receive the trade union ...
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Cosatu protests against job losses, poor economy, gives government ... South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Transnet privatisation a major trigger for Durban Cosatu members South Africa
  3. Calls for illegal mining to be banned in Gauteng after gas leak claims 17 lives South Africa
  4. Need a second-hand mattress or TV? Look in the sewer system South Africa
  5. How effective is Cosatu’s national day? Analysts give their views News

Latest Videos

Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children